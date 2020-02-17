Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $502,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,709.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,706 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 2,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $4,383,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

