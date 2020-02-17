Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $379.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

