Brendan Borg Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) insider Brendan Borg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,326.24).

TMR stock opened at A$0.21 ($0.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. Tempus Resources Limited has a one year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a one year high of A$0.29 ($0.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.22.

About Tempus Resources

Tempus Resources Limited focuses on exploring and developing copper and other mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 90% interest in the Montejinni Copper Project that comprise a granted exploration license covering an area of approximately 765.1 square kilometers located near Top Springs in the Northern Territory; and Claypan Dam Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

