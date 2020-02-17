Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core-Mark.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CORE opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

