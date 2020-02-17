$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanover Insurance Group.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,059,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.78 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.