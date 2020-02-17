Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $417.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.53 million and the highest is $420.82 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $401.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $145.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.