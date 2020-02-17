Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $522.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.50 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.08.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $223.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

