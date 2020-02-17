Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $16.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.27 billion to $70.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.05 billion to $73.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

