Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,535 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 149,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get MILLER HOWARD/COM alerts:

MILLER HOWARD/COM stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE).

Receive News & Ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.