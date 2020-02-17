Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

