Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $151.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.20. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $132.51 and a one year high of $156.00.

