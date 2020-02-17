Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

