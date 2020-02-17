Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

