Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Corelogic worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Corelogic stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $585,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

