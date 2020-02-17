Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Corelogic worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Corelogic stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $585,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,535 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,535 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Corelogic Inc Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
Corelogic Inc Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report