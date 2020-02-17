Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 29,610 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6,171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.