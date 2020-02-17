Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $26.09 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87.

