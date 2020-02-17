Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $26.09 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,535 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,535 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Corelogic Inc Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
Corelogic Inc Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report