Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,582 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $164.32 on Monday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

