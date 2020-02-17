Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl’s stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

