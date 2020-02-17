Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKF. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.