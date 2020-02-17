Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 11,313 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

