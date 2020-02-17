Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.64 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

