Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $172.08 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

