Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

