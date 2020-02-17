Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 46,718 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 232.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $20.86.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

