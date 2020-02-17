Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,114 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,240.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $48.78 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

