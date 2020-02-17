$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

