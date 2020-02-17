Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in LYFT by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. Research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

