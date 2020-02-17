Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 70.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,641,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 678,875 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 212.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 637,242 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 391.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 757,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 603,329 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:MRO opened at $10.64 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

