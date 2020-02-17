Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 716.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Westrock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,522,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $40.53 on Monday. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.