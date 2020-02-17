Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 57,241 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 47,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

NYSE:MIY opened at $14.61 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.