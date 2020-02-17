Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.