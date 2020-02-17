Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,271 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.02 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

