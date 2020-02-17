Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,158 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.08 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

