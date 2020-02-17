Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,007 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,097,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after buying an additional 925,299 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after buying an additional 724,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

