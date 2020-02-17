California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 612.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,364 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gogo were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 34.8% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Gogo Inc has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.