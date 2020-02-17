California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,928 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,019 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.