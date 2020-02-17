California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of CommVault Systems worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CVLT opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.