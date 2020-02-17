California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,247 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Kaman worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 2,851.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $64.48 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

