CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

