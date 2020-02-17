California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00.

NYSE AM opened at $4.41 on Monday. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

