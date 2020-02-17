Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 36.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

