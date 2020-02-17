Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $73.28 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

