The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,899 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period.

GDV opened at $22.14 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

