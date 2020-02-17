Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 546,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 304,489 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $18,176,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $54.98 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.