Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,319,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $265.50 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $175.07 and a 12 month high of $269.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.05.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

