California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 125,366 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

