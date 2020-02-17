Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

