Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.