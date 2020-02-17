California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

