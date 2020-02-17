Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 80,020.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,963 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

